Local Goulburn woman wins best ridden Shetland pony exhibit for second time at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated April 25 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:50am
Otway View Eric-The-Red in Harness. Photo: Supplied.

Goulburn continues to celebrate the success of locals at the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show with Charlotte Fouracre producing the Best Ridden Shetland Pony Exhibit.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

