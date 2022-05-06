Rohan Fleming continues to succeed on the clay target stage.
His most recent success came in the Southern Zone Carnival last week where he took out the Overall and Junior Double Barrel event, the Junior Single Barrel, the Overall and Junior Pointscore and Overall and Junior High Gun.
That wasn't all though.
The titles kept coming in the NSW and National titles at Wagga Wagga early last month.
The 2021 Ray Harvey funding recipient came away with a wide array of titles including the NSW Junior State High Gun, the Junior State Double Rise, the AA State Double Rise, third in the National Junior Double Rise, third in the National Junior Champion of Champions and third in the National Junior Single Barrel.
He then teamed up with his uncle and idol Arthur Padgett to take out the National Teams Deauville Doubles.
The 17-year-old previously told The Post he started with the sport from a young age.
"As a young boy, I often watched my uncle until I was old enough to get my minors permit at 12," Rohan said.
"I had my first competition at the Crookwell Gun Club and had progressed from that day onwards."
There were some other terrific results from local and Goulburn Clay Target club members.
Current world champion and lifetime member Frazer Roberts competed strongly in all events and was named in the Australian Team to compete at the world titles and also the Australian Veteran Team to compete in South Africa next year.
Executives and members said the event saw some outstanding shooting.
Sam Peck was also very impressive in many of her events and was picked for the NSW Ladies Team.
I love sport.
