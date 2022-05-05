The people came face to face with seven of their nine candidates vying for the federal seat of Hume on Wednesday night.
Up to 120 people attended The Goulburn Group (TGG) hosted candidates forum at the Workers Club. The Goulburn Post sponsored event, which was moderated by former political correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian, Mike Steketee.
Sitting Liberal MP Angus Taylor and One Nation candidate Rebecca Thompson did not attend. TGG president Urs Walterlin told the crowd that Mr Taylor had earlier declined the invitation, saying he had a "long-standing policy" of not attending candidates forums hosted by "special interest or activist groups." Mr Walterlin said TGG was not an activist group but had Goulburn's interests at heart. It had achieved major projects for Goulburn such as electrical charging stations and the Eastgrove wetlands.
Mr Taylor's office also advised organisers that the MP's father, Peter, had passed away last week, with the funeral to be held on the day of the forum. However Mr Taylor reinforced that his original reasoning stood.
Ms Thompson did not attend for family reasons.
But Greg Baines (Labor), Garry Dollin (United Australia Party), Sheneli Dona (Independent), Ross Seller (High Range), Karen Stewart (The Greens), Joaquim De Lima (Liberal Democrats) and independent Penny Ackery did attend.
Each candidate was given three minutes to introduce themselves and their policies.
People were more interested in grilling the contenders. COVID lockdowns, an MRI service for Goulburn, NDIS and ABC funding, veterans' health, a federal ICAC, policies toward the South Pacific and youth training opportunities rated highly.
Goulburn Labor member Warren Murray wanted to know whether the candidates would commit to an MRI service for the Base Hospital. Mr Taylor recently announced federal funding for the machine to be installed later this year.
Ms Ackery said it was the least Goulburn deserved.
"I've had friends who've had to go to Bowral for tests because they couldn't do it here. We have to get it in place in the next few months because I know it's vital for Goulburn," she said.
Mr Baines committed to the same, while also raising concerns about the city's oncology service. Mr De Lima, who previously worked in health, said there was "too much waste" in the sector and people were missing out on essential services. Ms Stewart said her party was "frustrated" by the gaps that existed with MRIs and that people still had to pay.
"(They) are not a new contraption and yet there still isn't access for everyone," she said.
A war veteran quizzed candidates on what they would do to free up "red tape." He said he'd been waiting four years to receive proper treatment following a physical injury sustained during service.
Mr Dollin described himself as a patriot and attempted to answer. The questioner cut him off, saying he'd rather not hear from a party "funded by a billionaire (Clive Palmer)."
Ms Baines replied that Labor had committed to more Veterans Affairs funding and health clinics to free up pressure on emergency departments and ensure people received treatment. Ms Dona said she would advocate for everyone to receive medical treatment in "a timely and efficient manner," while Ms Ackery said the government needed to "seriously look" at more funding. She praised Senator Jacqui Lambie for her advocacy.
Former Labor senator, Dr Ursula Stephens asked what candidates would do to ensure Goulburn had a "strong, thriving" community that could grow, with ample work and education opportunities for its youth.
Ms Ackery said it was crucial to "reinstate TAFE" if the city was to thrive. She noted that parents were driving their children to the Moss Vale campus. Mr Baines echoed the sentiment, along with cheaper childcare and a transition to a renewable economy to retain people here. Ms Dona agreed and also argued youth had to be part of decision making about their futures.
Bungonia woman Diana Moran pressed candidates on whether they would restore and increase ABC funding and support a Royal Commission into the "dominant Murdoch media."
Mr Sellers said he listened to the ABC frequently and it "well and truly needed to be supported." But Mr Dollin replied that while he believed in free speech "the ABC had dug its own grave with its agendas and needed to be held accountable."
Conversely, Mr De Lima maintained the service should be free and media laws governing licences in the one city freed up.
"Competition will emerge and the best will rise to the top," he said.
Mr Walterlin said he was pleased with the forum's attendance, while Mr Steketee told the crowd he was pleased to see so many people turning out to educate themselves before the election.
The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21.
