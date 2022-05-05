Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Goulburn Group hosts Hume Meet the Candidates night

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The people came face to face with seven of their nine candidates vying for the federal seat of Hume on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.