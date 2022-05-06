It's time for everyone's favourite time of year - free waste disposal weekend

It's one of the most popular events of the year, that's right - free waste disposal weekend.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is hosting a disposal for bulky household recyclables between 7am and 4pm on May 7-8.
Residents can dispose of up to two mattresses/sprung bases (any size), two fridges/freezers, one air-conditioner, up to 1m3 of e-waste (computers, televisions, printers, fax machines and computer accessories only), and/or up to 2m3 of clean steel items (including electrical appliances with an electrical lead) per property, free of charge at council's waste centres.
All loads must be transported to one of council's waste centres. Only domestic items will be accepted, no commercial waste. All waste/items outside of those listed above will be charged the appropriate fee for disposal.
The service is open to Goulburn Mulwaree residents only.
For further information, you can contact the Waste Info Line on (02) 4823 4417.
