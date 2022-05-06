Goulburn Post
It's time for everyone's favourite time of year - free waste disposal weekend

By Newsroom
May 6 2022 - 5:00am
The council is offering a free bulky waste disposal weekend at the Waste Management Centres in Goulburn, Tarago and Marulan this weekend. Photo: file

It's one of the most popular events of the year, that's right - free waste disposal weekend.

