Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

"Deregulation, privatisation and competition key" says Hume Liberal Democrats candidate Joaquim Eduardo De Lima

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 8 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representing the Liberal Democrats for Hume is Joaquim Eduardo De Lima. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Freedom is at the core of the Liberal Democrats with their main priority to decrease the role of government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.