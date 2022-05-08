Freedom is at the core of the Liberal Democrats with their main priority to decrease the role of government.
Representing the Liberal Democrats for Hume is Joaquim Eduardo De Lima.
Advertisement
He believes in deregulation, privatisation and competition.
Mr De Lima said this was his 8th election, this time actively campaigning through attending candidate forums and walking around towns in the electorate.
He said this election was particularly important due to the vaccine mandates.
"I've been running all the time to get the experience for when it mattered and this time it matters, so I'm putting a bit more effort behind it," Mr De Lima said.
"It's still a one-man band right now, but I'm trying to put together everything I can to get more exposure."
Residing in the Blue Mountains, Mr De Lima is an IT professional by trade.
"My job is to solve problems permanently, not just band-aid them," he said.
"I'm coming up with policies that will stop the bleeding, then we can treat the patient."
For the Liberal Democrats' candidate, "stopping the bleeding" means forming an alliance with other minor party independent candidates.
The alliance would then "vote no" to everything at a federal level until the states lifted all vaccine mandates.
Mr De Lima was driven to the cause affected by the mandates himself.
"I worked for two years fully remotely and one day I just couldn't log in anymore," he said.
"If we lift the mandates, a lot of people are going to go back to work and a lot of services are going to improve in quality.
"That's my first goal because the enforcement of the mandates has had a lot of effects on a lot of people."
When asked about other major issues such as the cost of living, Mr De Lima said lifting vaccine mandates would currently be the best response to all issues.
Advertisement
"I think that would be the one thing to help the most amount of people the quickest, let people get back to work where people can make a living again," he said.
Mr De Lima believed the pandemic required a ground-up recovery which relied on small businesses and private entities to respond to issues.
Beyond the alliance, Mr De Lima did not outline other major policies besides pushing for a bill of rights and trying to decrease the role of government.
"I intend to design a solution to have real-time proportional, direct representative government so that you don't need people like me in the way of the will of the people.
"Basically, I'm trying to get the job to put myself and everyone else out of the job," Mr De Lima said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.