Ross Seller comes across as a practical man, standing in front of a long career in law and accounting, now he hopes to enter politics.
Running for Hume with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, Mr Seller described the party as the only "viable alternative" to the Liberals and Labor.
Initially disinterested in politics due to the "hoops you had to jump through" to progress in the major parties, Mr Seller saw the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party as a way to move more quickly.
The candidate said he had joined the election race a little late but was trying to travel around the electorate as much as possible before the federal election on May 21.
"It certainly would have been better if we'd started in January but nevertheless, you can only deal with what you've got," Mr Seller said.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party began in 1992 and currently holds seats at a state level including in Orange and Barwon.
Mr Seller said the success of other candidates inspired him to run himself.
"It's not just a one purpose party, it did start that way 30 years ago, but it's since grown into a fully-fledged political party," Mr Seller said.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party outlines 13 federal policies on its website that cover a range of areas from 'Australian National Defence' to 'Protecting Our Environment'.
Mr Seller said the party's environmental policies were particularly close to his heart.
"One of my dearest memories of youth is driving through Goulburn and going to the Paragon Cafe, and then continuing down to the Wingecarribee River to our secret camping spot and going trout fishing and maybe pursuing a few rabbits and foxes in the nearby hills," Mr Seller said.
He believed it was important for national parks to be used in sustainable ways that ensured rivers remained pristine for example but didn't "lock" places away from the public.
Aside from the environment, Mr Seller said he had heard a diverse range of concerns from the community while campaigning.
The candidate said ensuring free access to good health services would be a priority as well as increasing phone coverage and internet speeds for regional towns.
"I think it is critical for safety, if you're working on a farm and you have an injury, mobile phone coverage is extremely important," Mr Seller said.
He also didn't hesitate to touch on state issues, arguing there was no reason for a federal member not to be involved if "nothing gets fixed".
For example, Mr Seller said his party was vehemently opposed to the Tarago Waste Incinerator proposal.
"It is against both our State and our Federal Policies and clearly something the electorate is rightly up in arms about," he said.
When asked about the cost of living, Mr Seller said ensuring there was proper competition in the market would be an important place to start, that and to reduce red tape for small businesses.
"I know how complicated it is for people to run a small business and understand what the taxation laws are, so a simpler tax system for people in business and individuals would be a very big step," he said.
Superannuation was another area Mr Seller would like to see change.
"I've always believed that we should allow people access to the money they have in superannuation to help pay for a deposit for a house," he said.
Mr Seller said The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party was gaining a great deal of respect and attention from the major parties.
"If we do get into power in this electorate we won't be ignored, especially given it's likely to be a change of government."
"There's no one else that is popular enough, or has the experience and the background to run a seat like this effectively, which I believe that we can do," Mr Seller said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
