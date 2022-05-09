Hume Independent candidate Sheneli Dona is a 23-year-old human rights activist who wants to restore a moral compass to politics.
As a humanitarian and lawyer, Ms Dona is running in this year's election frustrated with the current state of politics.
"I didn't want to initially enter into politics, I was quite happy being a humanitarian and making sure that politicians were held to account," Ms Dona said.
"But in order to change policy and law, we need to make sure that we have the right people in parliament."
Ms Dona said her first priority would be to push for a federal ICAC.
"There's been a significant decline in government accountability," Ms Dona said.
"If you're doing everything honestly, truthfully, ethically and morally, you shouldn't have anything to hide, therefore you shouldn't be voting against the federal ICAC."
Ms Dona has been advocating for human rights since she was a young teenager. At just 16-years-old she was invited to the United Nations and recognised as a young leader.
"Throughout advisory positions [with the UN], I was in five different countries, which allowed me to have greater insight into how Australia can also improve, how we can better protect the rights of our citizens," she said.
Ms Dona's age has brought about both positive and negative responses. While she faced people telling her she was "too young" or "too inexperienced", she was proud to represent the youth of Australia.
"Oftentimes young people feel like they're not being heard," she said.
"I want other young people to know that they shouldn't limit their horizons and their ability to help."
In response to recent strikes by health workers and teachers, Ms Dona said she would support higher wages and better working conditions.
"We're talking about an increase percentage in the wage, but also to make sure that we skill because one of the reasons that the teachers and the health workers are struggling is because they're struggling with a lack of supply and a shortage in human resources," Ms Dona said.
"I think what politicians need to realise is that teachers and health care workers, they're frontline workers but also they drive our country and our economy."
Education was another key issue for Ms Dona, having not long ago finished university herself.
"I think what the government needs to understand, especially in the 21st century, is that we need to be able to provide free education now," she said.
"HECS was a great initiative but there is a large proportion of young Australians that can't go to school because either they can't afford it, or they can't afford books and uniforms and so on."
Ms Dona also believed school curriculums needed updating, particularly surrounding mental health awareness.
"As an independent, I'm not backed by any sort of party, which means that I'm going to have to fight extra hard for our electorate," Ms Dona said.
"But at least if elected, the electorate would know that I'm fighting truthfully and only for their best interests."
Aside from key election issues, Ms Dona said she was standing for citizen-centric processes to respond to the diversity of the Hume electorate.
"What that means is to have some form of government-funded committee program," Ms Dona said.
Each committee would essentially cover a different interest area such as a "sustainable future", "aged care" or "infrastructure".
These committees would be made up of elected individuals from each community or village, ensuring every town has a say and "no town is forgotten".
While this is Ms Dona's first election, it may not be her last.
"I've never planned, everything just came with the flow. I think it's true when they say that passion takes you places and I always allowed my passion to just drive me," Ms Dona said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
