The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has named three new artists as the recipients of $3,000 scholarships to better their artistic disciplines.
The presentations, which also celebrated 15 years of the Trust's prestigious Creative Arts Scholarship initiative, were made last week.
The winners include:
Kate McKay - a ceramic artist from Collector who will use the funding to purchase equipment to extend her practice, work toward a new exhibition and facilitate workshops to teach others.
The Mike Baker Organ Trio - a three piece band from Goulburn who will use the funding to record an album of original compositions.
Bonnie Curtis - a choreographer and performer from Bargo, who will use the funding to participate in the Vienna International Dance Festival in July and August this year.
Two of the artists received their scholarships from Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship Patron Jennifer Lamb at a presentation held in Goulburn.
"The Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship is one of only a limited number of scholarship opportunities available to rural and regional artists, and I am very proud that since 2008 it has supported 53 local artists to pursue their creative endeavours over the past 15 years," Ms Lamb said.
Through the length of the Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship, artists have been supported in the fields of dance, theatre, drawing, printmaking, textile art, painting, digital art, writing, music composition and performance, ceramics, creative design and photography.
Artists in any discipline across the region are encouraged to consider applying for the scholarship in 2023. The Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship program will be accepting applications early next year with dates and further information available at www.veolia.com or by phoning 4822 2786.
