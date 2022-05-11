The Goulburn Community Corrections team is set to be a forefront of a new video conferencing system to assist with rehabilitation.
The city has been included in Corrective Services NSW's rollout of a pioneering video conferencing platform after it was pioneered in the Central West.
The scheme is targeted at offenders who will virtually participate in physiological and group behavioural change programs focusing on areas such as domestic violence.
Senior project officer Natalie Talbot said the platform would target 'priority offenders' to ensure they had early access and thus reduce any risk of reoffending.
"Offenders are at their highest risk of reoffending in the first six to eight weeks after leaving prison so it's important we introduce programs at a time they're most willing to engage," Ms Talbot said.
"Since the rollout, we've seen a significant uptick in the number of locations engaging offenders and completions in online programs across the state.
"For example, offenders with high-level anxiety prefer these programs as they're less intimidating, others like it because there's no risk of someone gossiping around town, some parents can access programs more easily from home after hours."
Assistant Commissioner Community Corrections Sandra Crawford said officers were familiar and ready for the state-wide rollout after it was successfully trialed at Forbes Community Corrections in 2018.
"Community Corrections officers have an intricate understanding of the technology, a focus on better outcomes and an incredible ability to guide people back onto the right path and into a safer, more positive future," Ms Crawford said.
Implementing the program alongside Goulburn will be Albury, Armidale, Bourke, Broken Hill, Campbelltown, Cooma, Dubbo, Glen Innes, Grafton, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, St Leonards, Tamworth, Taree, Tumut, Wagga Wagga, Wollongong, Wyong and Young.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
