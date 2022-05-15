Goulburn Mulwaree Library has received a new addition to its collection after members of the Country Women's Association (CWA) donated a copy of Liz Harfull's 'The Women Who Changed Country Australia'.
Liz Harfull's latest book documents the history of the Country Women's Association of NSW.
Members of the CWA Goulburn Evening Branch (and sisters), Karen Wilson and Narelle Kennedy, purchased a pre-release copy of the book to present to Goulburn Mulwaree Library in celebration of CWA of NSW's Centenary.
"We want to ensure this wonderful history book is available to the people of Goulburn," Ms Wilson and Ms Kennedy said.
"It is a great read and represents the extensive and often ground-breaking difference CWA members and supporters have made throughout 100 years.
"It describes continual improvement achieved by CWA in rural life generally, but especially for country women, by country women."
Governor Margaret Beazley AC QC, who is the patron of CWA of NSW, wrote in her foreword that there were few books that put women front and centre of their pages.
"This wonderful centenary publication celebrates remarkable founding and trailblazing women and the many thousands who, individually and collectively, represent the strength of women throughout an extraordinary history," the foreword read.
It is expected the book will be processed into the library's collection and available to borrowers in three or four weeks.
It will be available in bookshops and online from July 5.
