Goulburn CWA donates new book to Goulburn Mulwaree Library as centenary celebrated

Updated May 15 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
CWA presents book to Goulburn Mulwaree Library. Peta Luck from the local studies team at the library with representatives of CWA Goulburn Evening Branch Karen Wilson (secretary), Narelle Kennedy (publicity officer) Karen Pavey (vice president) and Marilyn Manfred (president). Photo: Supplied.

Goulburn Mulwaree Library has received a new addition to its collection after members of the Country Women's Association (CWA) donated a copy of Liz Harfull's 'The Women Who Changed Country Australia'.

