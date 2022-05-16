Goulburn residents had the opportunity to see the inner workings of Fire and Rescue over the weekend.
Fire and Rescue NSW held open days around the state on Saturday, May 14 offering visitors the chance to meet their local firefighters and learn about home fire safety.
Goulburn Station 305 Deputy Captain, Alex Thrower, said the open day went well.
"It was uncharacteristically quiet but I think that comes down to the COVID-climate and people still wanting to avoid crowds," Mr Thrower said.
The station crew ran a BBQ on the day with firefighters floating around to answer any questions.
The crew also completed a road crash rescue demonstration and opened up fire trucks for people to look at.
"We demonstrated how we would extract someone with a spinal injury from a car," Mr Thrower said.
Firefighters also put on their complete firefighting gear including breathing apparatuses which can appear frightening.
"It helps normalise it for people, especially children if they ever have to see a firefighter during an actual fire," Mr Thrower said.
"Really though, the kids just love getting into the truck and pushing buttons."
Mr Thrower said he hoped to see an even bigger crowd at next year's open day.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
