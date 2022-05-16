You would have been forgiven for mistaking Costa Toparis as the work experience kid leading into round three of the Motorsport Australia NSW State Championship, but not anymore.
In just his second ever car racing event, Toparis didn't only dominate the Formula Car Championship field and win by eight seconds on a rainy day at Wakefield Park on Sunday, May 15, he did so while facing a few disadvantages too.
"My car wasn't as powerful as other ones in the race and it also had less grip when it came to aerodynamics," Toparis said.
"It was amazing I was able to win the feature race."
The wet weather made it difficult for all the riders, but Toparis was able to adapt to it very well.
"The track was very slippery," he said.
"There was a lot of water in some areas, so it was difficult to judge how my car would handle it.
"Part of the track was wet and part of the it was dry so when I got to the wet parts, it was difficult to stay on the track.
"If you were close behind another car, water would spray onto your visor too."
Toparis, who is still transitioning from karts to cars, missed out on round one of the Championships as he didn't have a car at the time.
In round two at Eastern Creek, his first car race, he finished in second place.
For now, Toparis will travel overseas to gain more car racing experience, but he has a bigger goal in sight, taking part in the Formula 1.
"I will be heading to New Zealand next week and then to Europe to do some tests with some teams so that I will be ready for a full open wheel season next year," he said.
"I'm also doing that because the ultimate goal for me is to be on the Formula 1 stage.
"It's a hard and expensive path, but I want to give it my best shot."
Round four of the championships will be back at Eastern Creek.
