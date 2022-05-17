Goulburn Post
Big Merino lights up yellow for National Road Safety Week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
Joining other landmarks around NSW, the Big Merino will be lit up until Sunday, May 22. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

The Big Merino is set to look extra radiant each night as it is lit up for National Road Safety Week.

