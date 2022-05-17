The Big Merino is set to look extra radiant each night as it is lit up for National Road Safety Week.
Joining other landmarks around NSW, the Big Merino will be lit up yellow until Sunday, May 22.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council further supported the initiative with an event in Belmore Park.
Organised by road safety and traffic officer Tracey Norberg, locals were invited to take a pledge to "drive so others survive".
"We're giving out ice scrapers and coffee cups to reinforce two key safe driving messages," Ms Norberg said.
"Driving with an icy windscreen is illegal and dangerous, the coffee cups act as a reminder not to drive tired."
The theme of this year's National Road Safety week is "everyone has a right to get home safe, every day - no exceptions".
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said it was a critical message and one for all road users in NSW to focus on.
"Every year around 1200 people are killed on roads across Australia." Ms Ward said.
National Road Safety Week is an initiative set up by the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group.
SARAH Group was set up by Peter Frazer OAM following the death of his daughter Sarah in a road crash south of Sydney in 2012.
National Road Safety Week is now in its tenth year, with Sarah's favourite colour yellow featuring prominently.
Other locations lit up yellow include the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Central Station Grand Concourse, as well as regional landmarks such as the Kiama Lighthouse and the Strzelecki Monument in Jindabyne.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the message was particularly important in regional NSW.
"Country people make up about a third of NSW's population but over the past five years, deaths on country roads made up 67 per cent of our road toll," Mr Farraway said.
"Everyone deserves to make it home safely to their loved ones at the end of the day.
"National Road Safety Week is a good time for everyone to reflect on ways they can help keep themselves and others safe on NSW roads."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
