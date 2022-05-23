A woman has narrowly avoided jail after appearing in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (May 18) on charges related to two separate incidents.
The first incident, related to the woman hurling objects at police from a moving car during a pursuit, took place in September 2021 while the second, in which she assaulted her mother, occurred in February 2022.
Holly Bradley, 27, plead guilty to eight charges including assault, damaging property, carrying a weapon, throwing missiles at police, possessing a prohibited drug, being carried in conveyance, breaching COVID-19 restrictions and breaching bail conditions.
Advertisement
The court heard that Bradley, with the help of an accomplice, broke into an unregistered parked car outside Forbes around 2:00am on September 1.
After being instructed to pull over by police, Bradley, who was the passenger, and her accomplice ignored the directive and lead them on a pursuit through Forbes for 35 minutes.
During this chase the court heard Bradley threw multiple projectiles at the police car including three spanners and a hacksaw.
Having left the car to evade police on foot both were arrested. Upon being searched, Bradley was found to be in possession of 12 small knives as well as some cannabis. She was charged and granted bail.
The court heard that four months later on February 22, Bradley was residing in Goulburn with her mother when an argument broke out just after 8:30pm.
Bradley began pushing and shoving the victim which escalated into a scuffle. Bradley grabbed the collar of the victim's jumper and proceeded to tighten it around her neck.
The assault continued with Bradley also punching the victim in the cheek and causing damage to the property until police arrived and arrested her after multiple calls from neighbours.
She was charged and remanded in custody for four weeks.
In court on Wednesday, Bradley's lawyer Richard Brandon-Baker said his client had long been a victim of domestic violence and drug use in addition to experiencing bouts of homelessness, including when she was arrested in Forbes.
Mr Brandon-Baker told the court Bradley felt "particularly ashamed" and that the time spent in custody was "a huge wake-up call."
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie singled out the throwing of objects at police and the assault as "really concerning" and it was only through luck that no one suffered serious injuries.
She said Bradley had been "completely out of control" during the assault although did take into account her historically troubled relationship with the victim.
While handing down a sentence of imprisonment, Magistrate Beattie elected to show leniency in the form of an Intensive Corrections Order (ICO) and Community Corrections Order (CCO).
Bradley will serve 12 months on an ICO and 20 months on a CCO as well as pay a $500 fine for the COVID-19 restrictions breach.
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.