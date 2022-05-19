Goulburn Post
Catholic school staff set to take strike action

Updated May 19 2022 - 6:06am, first published 4:53am
IEU NSW ACT executive council. Picture: Supplied.

More than 17,000 teachers and support staff in 540 Catholic diocesan schools throughout NSW and the ACT have voted overwhelmingly for the right to take protected industrial action on May 27.

