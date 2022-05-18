An 'under-rated' section of the Wollondilly River in Goulburn is gradually gaining recognition for its recreational potential.
Copford Reach, off Copford Road at Bradfordville, is perhaps better known for its now extant pipeline to Sooley Dam, switched on in 2006.
The Goulburn Barefoot Water Ski Club has been using the waterway for about 20 years. It has also applied to use the area for formal meetings and attract state and national fixtures. The bid is still awaiting approval.
Nevertheless, money has been granted from the Recreational Fishing Trust an amenities block at Copford Reach. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman announced this week that $117,379 would go towards the project, supporting recreational and boating activities. The program is funded by the Commonwealth and administered by the states and territories.
The council is awaiting word of another $256,788 grant application to the Boating Now Program for a boat ramp at Copford Reach.
The amenities block will be built on a cleared rise on the northern side of the entry road.
Mayor Peter Walker noted that Goulburn U3A members also used Copford for kayaking.
"The whole idea is to make it more accessible," he said.
"Longer-term we're looking at picnic tables with sun shelters. You could have any number of things (because) it is such a big space. You could even have music by the river; it would be sensational.
"We just want to make it another spot where people can go and be safe, sit and enjoy the river."
A car park is also on the agenda.
Cr Walker said the amenities were essential, especially if the waterski club won approval to host meetings.
The council has also allocated $300,000 in its budget for green space improvements at Copford Reach.
The work would complement the nearby walking Wollondilly Riverwalk.
Councillors heard at their meeting on Tuesday that negotiations were underway with Corrective Services regarding the walkway's final link. The Authority is yet to sign off on the council's partial land acquisition for the route from Cemetery Street, behind the jail, to the Joseph's Gate subdivision, off Taralga Road. Cr Walker explained there were security considerations.
Form and Pour Constructions is completing the $657,587 work, after winning a tender.
The section is part of the final three stages, funded by a $2m grant from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
When complete, the walking track, stretching from Braidwood Road near the Old Goulburn Brewery to Marsden Weir, will be about 20km long.
