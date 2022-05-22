Romeo and Juliet returns to Lieder after 40 years

The Lieder Theatre Company's Romeo and Juliet will delight with every theatrical device in Shakespeare's arsenal when it runs from June 3 to 18, organisers say.
There will be undying love, swordplay, suspense, teenage angst and comedic asides for the groundlings.
It has been 40 years since Romeo and Juliet took the stage at the Lieder and the current production will be completely relatable amongst contemporary audiences.
The future of an impulsive and hopeful young couple is threatened during a time of plague by a fateful collision of social miscommunication, violent rivalries, entitled wealthy families, and the destructive traditions of older generations.
The enthralling result hurtles the story between the extremes of love and hate, youth and age, sudden bliss and inescapable doom.
Officials said the production was a "brief, intense journey to define love" before the curtain closes.
"Although Shakespeare's beloved tragedy has truly become part of our collective cultural consciousness, we are guaranteed to newly discover breath-taking moments in every performance," a spokesperson said.
"The 2022 production brings an exuberance to the story with a diverse cast composed of seasoned veteran Lieder performers and many talented members of the Lieder Youth Theatre.
Director Ryan Paranthoiene said the young leads bring a vibrant vitality to the role.
"Luan Bone as Romeo is in fact two years younger than his character, while Alyia Blay is the exact age of Juliet. These outstanding performers bring the genuine urgency and youthful vitality that these challenging roles require," Mr Paranthoiene said.
Paranthoiene, has set this timeless tale within a visual world that is not fixed to a specific period.
"The innovative set design and construction allows fluid transitions between various locations, transforming as characters travel from Verona's city streets to the palatial Capulet ballroom and the forbidding crypt," he said.
"Our design and lighting teams have provided us with the scope to create a full scenic scope from grand vistas to intimate spaces."
Romeo and Juliet runs from 3 - 18 June, 2022 at the Lieder Theatre. Tickets are priced from $15 to $30.
Opening night on 3 June includes a light supper being coordinated through the Rotary Club of Goulburn.
For more information on this event and to book visit theliedertheatre.com.
