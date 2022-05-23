Woman airlifted to Canberra Hospital after farming accident near Tarago

A woman has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a farming accident near Tarago on Sunday afternoon (May 22).
Three separate ambulance crews were called to a property on Taylors Creek Road west of Tarago just after 2:00pm after reports a woman had been injured.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, suffered head and chest injuries and needed to be taken to Canberra Hospital by the Toll rescue helicopter.
The helicopter is staffed by a critical care paramedic and doctor.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson was unable to confirm what condition the woman was in.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
