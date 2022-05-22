Goulburn Post
'Teal wave' might not wash over Hume but change is in the wind

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
May 22 2022
Matt Murfitt and Penny Ackery's son Jack Steel on election day. Photo: Supplied.

Although the 'teal wave' hasn't quite washed over the electorate of Hume, as the votes roll in it's clear independent Penny Ackery has had a major impact in steering votes away from the two major parties.

