A man has been charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly crashing into three parked cars on Thursday morning.
A Cowper Street resident said he was enjoying a morning coffee before leaving for work when he heard a loud bang out the front of his home.
He emerged to find his Kia vehicle had been sideswiped and the front-end panel dislodged.
"It's not really the start to the day I was expecting," he told The Post.
Police alleged a 48-year-old Goulburn man driving a green Hyundai Tucson north on Cowper Street at about 6am firstly struck the Kia before hitting a red Holden Cruze, parked a short distance in front. The impact caused the Cruze to lurch forward and hit the rear of a black Ford. Both vehicles sustained damage.
The collision occurred on the western side of the block between Mundy and Addison Streets.
The Tucson's driver was not injured and was assisted from the car by police. The car was towed from the scene.
Officers said the man subsequently failed a roadside breath test and a breath analysis back at the police station.
His licence was suspended and he was charged with high-range drink driving.
The man will appear at Goulburn Local Court on June 29.
