This year's 65 Roses Charity Dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, May 28 was another spectacular one.
For 51 years, dedicated teams of volunteers have been providing financial assistance to local families affected by Cystic Fibrosis to help with ongoing treatment costs and equipment expenses.
Event organiser Sylvana Aliffi said funds raised would go towards that cause and that she was really pleased with how the night panned out.
"It's always amazing to see the amount of support we get from a small town.
"We got a lot of positive feedback from people who have been supporting us."
Check out these photos from the night.
