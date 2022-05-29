Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn Workers Club hosts annual 65 Roses Charity Dinner

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 29 2022 - 11:12am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's 65 Roses Charity Dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, May 28 was another spectacular one.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.