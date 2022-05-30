Dreams do come true.
Goulburn's own Tom Hazelton is officially an NRL player.
The 23-year-old made his debut for the Cronulla Sharks during their 36-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters at Pointsbet Stadium on Saturday, May 28, and became the latest local to play in the competition after the likes of Jarrod Croker and Todd Carney.
Hazelton came off the interchange bench to play 21 minutes and made 61 run metres, 16 tackles and seven runs.
Although his side didn't get the right result, Hazelton said it was still a great experience.
"Playing in the NRL is something every footballer wants to do," he said.
"To do it at a club I've been with for around five years and along with some of my best mates, is really special."
Hazelton only started playing rugby league because his friends at school did.
"I came across to footy from soccer when I was about 15-years-old," he said.
"I learned the game in Goulburn and to be able to move up to Sydney and to continue on the journey years later is great."
One of his great mates, Goulburn Bulldogs player coach Tyson Greenwood, said Hazelton deserved the achievement.
"He's a great young kid who worked really hard for that jersey," Greenwood said.
"I'm stoked for him to get that call up."
The 198cm forward found out he would become Shark number 552 on the Thursday before the game with the late withdrawal of Wade Graham due to a foot injury.
He was presented with his debut jersey the following day by Sharks immortal Gavin Miller who spotted Hazelton as a youngster in Goulburn and encouraged the club to give him a chance.
Hazelton will be hoping to retain his spot in the side when the Sharks take on the Warriors on Sunday, June 12.
