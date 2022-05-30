Year 11 students from across NSW are being given the chance to visit historic WWII sites in Japan and America.
Wollondilly Liberal MP Nathaniel Smith said The ClubsNSW Premier's WWII Memorial Tour will provide opportunities for students to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of World War II.
"The attack on Pearl Harbor and atomic bombing of Hiroshima are two of the most pivotal moments in the Second World War," Mr Smith said.
"This exclusive experience of a guided overseas tour will give students an in-depth understanding of some of the most defining moments in World War II history."
Six students across NSW will be selected for the trip.
The NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott announced the opening of the essay writing program on Friday, May 27. Entries are open now until 5pm on June 13.
The group will depart Sydney on Thursday, July 21 with ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis and Minister for Veterans David Elliott.
Year 11 students must be aged 16 or 17 to apply and can submit an essay via the ClubsNSW website.
