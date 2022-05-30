Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

NSW students could win opportunity to tour Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor

Updated May 30 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students must submit a 1000-word essay answering the question, "Are the lessons of WWII still relevant today?". Photo: J. Kelly Brito.

Year 11 students from across NSW are being given the chance to visit historic WWII sites in Japan and America.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.