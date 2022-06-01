A striking part of the Yass landscape is set to receive a facelift after being allocated some significant funding.
The Yass Courthouse will receive a $240,000 investment dedicated to maintenance and improvement from the NSW Government.
Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman MP made the announcement on Tuesday (May 31) after receiving a reply to the representations she made to the Attorney General of NSW, Mark Speakman, on behalf of the Yass community.
Mrs Tuckerman said the investment in Yass Courthouse will include landscaping, cleaning, painting and flooring improvements.
"This is a terrific announcement for the Yass community who have great pride in the heritage buildings of Yass, and this magnificent building is a model example of James Barnet's work which should be preserved and cherished," Mrs Tuckerman explained.
Mr Speakman acknowledged the architectural significance the historic courthouse to NSW, as well as the place it holds in the Yass community.
"The NSW Government has initiated a maintenance program for the courthouse which will be managed by the Department of Communities and Justice, in a multi-staged approach," Mr Speakman said.
Stage one is expected to be delivered prior to June 30 2022 and will include:
- Landscaping, including trimming of trees and shrubs and pressure cleaning of pathways and stairs
- Cleaning and remediation of fencing
- Painting of priority internal areas; and
- Replacement of floor coverings.
Stage two will be delivered in the 2022-23 financial year, and will include:
- All external painting (full site); and
- Remaining internal painting
