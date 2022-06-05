The Southern Tablelands Coast Dance Festival is a brand new festival for public schools from across the Southern Tablelands and beyond. Showcasing students from kindergarten to year 12, each performance will display the passion, skills and creativity of students and teachers as they explore the art of dance. Catch the performances at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Monday, June 6 from 6pm.
The Society of Australian Teachers of Dancing brings you the 2022 Goulburn Lilac City Dance Festival. The social Dancefest events are open to anyone who would like to dance, regardless of their level of experience, and dancers are encouraged to register before the event. Competitions will take place at the Goulburn Workers Club on June 12 from 10.30am. There will also be some social dancing from 7pm on June 11 for those who just can't wait for the main event. For more information contact Lyn Evans on 0476 000 526.
After its opening weekend, Romeo and Juliet continues at the Lieder Theatre this week. Directed by Ryan Paranthoiene, it's the first time the theatre has presented the play in 40 years. Performances will be held on Friday, June 10 at 7.30pm, Saturday, June 11 at 7.30pm and Sunday, June 12 at 4.30pm. Tickets are $30 and available from Carol James Real Esatate, Auburn Street and Audika (in Goulburn Medical Centre) McKell Place (cash only).
Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets is a regional produce and artisan market. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. Held in Montague St, adjacent to Belmore Park, come and explore the markets on Saturday, June 11 from 8.30am.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers, providing a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike. This is one of the few Book Exchanges left in New South Wales. Bring your books and grab some new titles. The exchange will take place at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan on Saturday, June 11.
Worldwide Knit in Public Day was started in 2005 by Danielle Landes. It began as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other's company. It's a specific day to get out of your house and go to a local event (with your knitting in tow). Who knows you might even bump into your neighbour! The day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11 at the Goulburn Soldiers Club between 10am and 3pm.
An initiative of the Taralga Progress Association, the Art Show happens over the June long weekend at the Taralga Memorial Hall. The Art Show attracts a wide range of artworks from within and beyond the region. All works will be for sale at the show from Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13. The official opening will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 6pm to 8pm with cartoonist, raconteur and district resident, Warren Brown, speaking.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
