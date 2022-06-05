The Society of Australian Teachers of Dancing brings you the 2022 Goulburn Lilac City Dance Festival. The social Dancefest events are open to anyone who would like to dance, regardless of their level of experience, and dancers are encouraged to register before the event. Competitions will take place at the Goulburn Workers Club on June 12 from 10.30am. There will also be some social dancing from 7pm on June 11 for those who just can't wait for the main event. For more information contact Lyn Evans on 0476 000 526.

