What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:45am, first published June 5 2022 - 11:00pm
Catch the Southern Tablelands Coast Dance Festival performances at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Monday, June 6 from 6pm. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Southern Tablelands Coast Dance Festival

Brand New

The Southern Tablelands Coast Dance Festival is a brand new festival for public schools from across the Southern Tablelands and beyond. Showcasing students from kindergarten to year 12, each performance will display the passion, skills and creativity of students and teachers as they explore the art of dance. Catch the performances at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Monday, June 6 from 6pm.

