Not only are the Wollondilly and Mulwaree River walking tracks scenic places to take a stroll, but they are also now pathways through the history of Goulburn.
Older Goulburn residents have shared stories from the past with 20 new historical signs recently installed along the walking tracks.
Advertisement
A project first initiated by the Rotary Club of Goulburn, member Neil Penning believed there was a wealth of history lining the rivers.
"The rivers hold so many stories, before us, there were the Chinese and European market gardeners and there have been many businesses along the river too," Mr Penning said.
ALSO READ:
Mr Penning said he remembered roaming around the river as a child, as did his father before him.
"When council began to build the walking tracks it became even more obvious that there were so many stories that really needed to be told," he said.
The idea to construct signs along the river first came up in a Goulburn Rotary Club meeting around 10 years ago.
The signs provide information on the history of the area as well as significant local sites.
Sites include the Rocky Hill War Memorial, Goulburn's first brewery, Goulburn Golf Club, Fitzroy Flats, Goulburn's oldest general cemetery and the Anglican cemetery.
Mr Penning said a lot of organisation went into getting approval for the project.
"There was lots of bureaucracy involved but we persisted," he said.
The project is currently being completed in stages.
The most recent signs were installed along the Mulwaree River where it links to the Joseph's Gate subdivision.
The 1.5km long section was completed in collaboration with the Goulburn 2020 group.
"Goulburn 2020 completed much of the research and Goulburn Rotary organised the construction, installation and purchasing of the signs," Mr Penning said.
The Goulburn Rotary Club member said every detail printed on the signs had been corroborated by numerous people and proved to be fact.
Advertisement
There are still at least another dozen signs that Rotary would like to see installed as the walking track continues to be improved.
Mr Penning said if anyone had any stories they would like to share, to get in touch with Goulburn Rotary Club.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.