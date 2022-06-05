Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

"So many stories": Signs tell tales along Wollondilly and Mulwaree River walking tracks

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated June 5 2022 - 5:00am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty new historical signs were recently installed along the Mulwaree and Wollondilly walking tracks. Photo: Goulburn Mulwaree Council.

Not only are the Wollondilly and Mulwaree River walking tracks scenic places to take a stroll, but they are also now pathways through the history of Goulburn.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.