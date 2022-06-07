Students from Trinity Catholic College had great success at this year's NSW State Sheep Show.
Held in Dubbo, there was a large turn out of competitors and the competition was fierce.
Trinity Catholic College agriculture teacher Rachel Smith said the students were keen to get on the mat following their success at the Goulburn and Yass shows.
"The students' passion for the agriculture industry and in particular the sheep industry shines through," Ms Smith said.
"They love what they do and work collaboratively to enable success both in and out of the ring. The seniors mentor the juniors which ensures a bright future for the Trinity Show Team."
Trinity students shone in all events including the Young Farmers Challenge, NSW State Woolhandling and Speedshear Championships, Junior Handler, Junior Judging and of course exhibiting sheep.
"The students' attitude, application, overall participation and performance in all events was outstanding," Ms Smith said.
Jake Waters, Jackson Shultz, Tom Bradley, William Cummins, Leith Mitchell and Jake Waters were commended on their skills and performance in the Corriedale ring (Ring 3). Jackson Shultz was awarded second NSW Corriedale Handler.
Students prepared and exhibited Rick Hoolihan's Glen Esk Corriedales as well as Trinity Corriedales.
They were awarded Reserve Champion Ram as well as fifth in Ewe Class.
Over in Ring 2, Hannah Smith, Summer Perry, Madeline Cosgrove, Isabelle McCormack and Sophie O'Brien prepared and exhibited sheep for Peter Matus' Tara Texels and Tara Border Leisters with outstanding success.
In the Texel Ring, Tara Texels scored Champion Ram, Champion Ewe, Reserve Champion Ram, Reserve Champion Ewe and Most Successful Exhibitor.
Success continued in the Border Leister ring with sheep sashed Champion Group and Reserve Champion Ewe.
Trinity Catholic College principal Gaye McManus said it was wonderful Ms Smith provided this opportunity to their students.
"It allows the students to engage very closely with the agricultural industry and further develop their knowledge and skills," Ms McManus said.
The Show Team also performed well in the Young Farmers Challenge with Jake, Emma and Jackson scoring second in the seniors category and Hannah, Summer and Tom scoring third in juniors.
Many of the team also made it to the finals in the Junior Judging with Summer receiving fifth place for Senior Handler and Madeline fourth place for Junior Handler.
