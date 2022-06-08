Council considers creating the following positions: Environmental Education Officer and Sustainability Education Officer.



Council investigate and consider an Environmental/Sustainability levy to assist in funding the Environmental and Sustainability Education Officers and associated programs.



Council investigates a community tree voucher system for residents to use to purchase native trees and plants within the local government area. It is suggested that this be for a four-year period and be complemented with an education program to provide suitable species for planting.



Council considers engaging a consultant to develop a baseline climate change and sustainability report for the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area.



Council considers joining the Cities Power Partnership Program.

