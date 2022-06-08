The Sustainability Working Party has presented some initial ideas on how Goulburn Mulwaree Council can become more sustainable.
Established midway through last year, the Party consists of a "good cross-section" of the community and has already come up with "pages and pages" of ideas.
Chair Sam Rowland said Goulburn had many groups working towards sustainability and this was a good way to bring those ideas together.
"It's also a chance for council to show leadership in the area of sustainability," Mr Rowland said.
The Sustainability Working Party consists of Goulburn residents, high school students from Mulwaree High School and Trinity Catholic College as well as representation from the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce.
Interim recommendations from the group were presented to council on Tuesday, June 7.
The recommendations included:
Mr Rowland described the recommendations as "sensible", "practical" and "effective".
"We've been mindful of the limitations of local council as well as budgetary restraints," he said.
The creation of a specific sustainability-focused role within council was particularly important to Mr Rowland, who said it would allow council to receive expert advice.
Mr Rowland also believed engaging a consultant to deliver a sustainability report would ensure all action taken by council was grounded in science.
"A report will be an effective way to measure where the LGA is in relation to climate change and sustainability," he said.
Funding was also a key question considered by the Party, with the idea of a levy as a potential solution.
"An environmental levy is not uncommon, there are so many councils around NSW that have one," Mr Rowland said.
"You'd be looking at $10-$15 from each household per year, which wouldn't hurt families but would make a big difference."
Councillors agreed to consider the levy in the 2023/24 budget but also discussed the importance of grants.
Mayor Peter Walker added a seventh recommendation reading: "Council investigates sourcing grant funding options for both consultancy and staffing costs."
Director of Utilities Marina Holland reminded councillors the ideas presented were for investigation and that there were many more to come.
However, Cr Bob Kirk pushed for a timeline for the Party, adjusting the motion to include the expectation of an initial report to be presented to council by August 31.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
