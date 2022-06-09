Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Towrang community rallies as St John's Anglican church moves steadily towards sale

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 10 2022 - 3:32am, first published June 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I was christened there, my brother was married there, one of my children has been christened there and I grew up going there with my grandparents," Melisa Bensley says of the St John's Church in Towrang.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.