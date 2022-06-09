Woolworths helps Lilac Early Learning take the lead on sustainability

Goulburn and Southern Tablelands schools, including Lilac Early Learning, are growing the next generation of environmental champions after being named a recipient in the latest round awarded up to $1000 each from the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants.
This years grant recipients include:
Funds received from the grants will allow primary schools and early learning centres to develop projects focusing on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats.
Woolworths and Landcare Australia are highlighting the importance of taking action now to create a better, more sustainable future, by driving education and awareness among our next generation of eco warriors.
Woolworths Store Manager, Aaron Brimson said they were committed to helping the community grow sustainable practices for a better and greener tomorrow.
"Enabling our schools to create practical hands-on teaching activities and programs through our grants is just one way we are helping to drive long lasting sustainable education," he said.
"The Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants help Goulburn and Southern Tablelands schools develop initiatives such as REDcycling, growing fruit and veg, Bush Tucker gardens, and composting.
"Additionally, with 1.3 billion tonnes of all food produced each year being lost or wasted, it is more important than ever that schools have access to fund the materials, installation and construction required to develop these types of programs."
This is the fourth round of funding to date given out as part of the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, with over $1 million being awarded to more than 1054 primary schools and early learning centres across Australia.
Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish said the grant would play a vital role in helping Goulburn and Southern Tableland students grow their skills and "become the next generation of environmental champions"
"The core goal of programs like the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants is to educate students on how to care for their environment," he said.
To date, Woolworths has contributed over $4 million to more than 3800 projects across Australia in partnership with Landcare Australia.
View a complete interactive map of successful Goulburn and Southern Tablelands schools by visiting www.juniorlandcare.org.au/woolworthsgrants/map.
