Hot chocolate and hot toddy lovers were pitted against one another as Goulburn Mulwaree Council decided whether to lift an alcohol-free zone for an upcoming Winter event.
Councillors decided to waive the alcohol-free zone in and around Belmore Park, Montague Street and the Goulburn Courthouse for the weekend of August 26-28 for a yet to be announced event.
However, the decision was not made without some friendly debate.
While Cr Jason Shepherd said it would be a good event for the community provided there was controlled consumption of alcohol, Cr Carol James said young people shouldn't feel they need alcohol to have fun.
"I think we should be having hot chocolate and marshmallows," Cr James said.
"We, as the elders in our town and the leaders, should set a good example by having alcohol-free events."
Cr Steve Ruddell shared Cr James' sentiment arguing if alcohol consumption was out of control it would spoil the event.
However, Cr Andy Wood emphasised that council wasn't discussing putting a full bar in the park, but rather serving a specific (unannounced) alcoholic beverage for a specific event.
Faith in the community was the angle Cr Michael Prevedello came in with, saying it would be a chance for the Goulburn community to show "moderation and common sense".
Although, Cr Andrew Banfield argued the event would only be a few hours long and people should be able to hold off from a drink.
Cr Bob Kirk supported the event on the base that alcohol events weren't held often.
"Rules are in place with Responsible Service of Alcohol and the police licensing officer has indicated approval," Cr Kirk said.
"I don't see any harm in allowing it to occur with the controls that are normally in place and due to the fact we don't do it every weekend."
As mayor Peter Walker called for the final vote, the motion passed.
Staff will now apply for the appropriate liquor license through Liquor and Gaming for the event, and the Goulburn community has something exciting to look forward to.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
