To have one horse in a final is a fantastic achievement and to have two is phenomenal.
However, to do what Brad Hewitt did and have three is truly remarkable.
His three horses Rockin with Elvis, Hez Dusty and Arma Renegade all took part in the TAB Regional Championships metropolitan final in Menangle on Saturday, May 21.
They finished second, third and ninth respectively.
Hewitt said it was a great effort to achieve the feat as it was a six month journey with a few of his horses.
He was surprised with where his horses finished.
"The least likely of the horses made the final," Hewitt said.
"The other two were the more favoured ones, but they were the ones who missed out.
"That's just racing for you."
The reward for Rockin with Elvis's top two finish was a spot in the TAB Regional State Championships at the same venue seven days later where he finished fifth in a field of 10.
Hewitt felt a better starting position would have yielded a better result.
"Take nothing away from the winner, but Rockin with Elvis drew outside the front," he said.
"If he had a better draw, he would have won.
"He only had to be an extra horse closer."
This isn't the first time he's been able to reach the state final.
Last year, when the TAB Regional Championships was first run, his horse Send It won the metropolitan final and finished third in the state final.
Hewitt has been training at Goulburn with his father David Hewitt for the past 11 years and has become one of the best trainers and drivers in the state.
The two currently have about 25 horses between them.
