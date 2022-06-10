Goulburn Dirty Reds have dominated selections in the men's and women's Monaro squads selected for this year's Brumbies Provincial Championships to be played in Wagga Wagga on Saturday, June 11.
Nine Goulburn players have been named in the starting side of the Monaro Men's team with one on the bench, while seven Dirty Reds will start in the Monaro Women's team with another named as a sub.
Connoly Rugby Park will host both the men's and women's games between Monaro and Southern Inland, the latter kicking off the day at 1.45pm with the Men's game scheduled for 3:30pm.
The annual event forms part of a newly refreshed Brumbies representative program, with a Brumbies Mens and Womens Country sides being selected after Saturday's fixtures.
Both fixtures will be streamed via Bar TV.
Brumbies deputy ceo and general manager of community rugby Craig Leseberg said the Championships are an exciting day in the ACT and Southern NSW representative rugby calendar.
"Creating a pathway for talent from across our region is of great importance to the ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union and it's great to see four great squads assembled for what should be highly competitive games in Wagga Wagga," Leseberg said.
The Championships kick off the journey towards picking an ACT and Southern NSW Griffins side later this year.
This is the first year that a parallel Brumbies Provincial pathway has been opened to women's teams and Goulburn's solid representation in it reflects the team's dominance in the ACT Women's 10s competition this year.
