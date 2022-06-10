Goulburn Post
Goulburn Dirty Reds players selected for Monaro sides

By Chris Gordon
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:10am
Chloe Waddell is one of the locals selected for the Monaro women's squad.

Goulburn Dirty Reds have dominated selections in the men's and women's Monaro squads selected for this year's Brumbies Provincial Championships to be played in Wagga Wagga on Saturday, June 11.

