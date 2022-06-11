Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Six Goulburn District Hockey Association players selected for national squads

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 11 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Success: Mikayla Jones has been selected for the initial Jillaroos squad. Photo: Zac Lowe.

The talent of hockey players in town has always been very strong and this year is no different.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.