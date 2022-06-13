Goulburn Post
Sophie Bennett
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:22am, first published 3:00am
Luan Bone as Romeo and Blake Selmes Mercutio. Picture: Supplied.

Romeo and Juliet 

Final Week 

Four decades since its last performance in Goulburn, Romeo and Juliet has been revived by the unstoppable Lieder Theatre Company. Now in its final week, if you're a Shakespeare lover or if you've never experienced Shakespeare, do yourself a favour and bring a friend to see the show. Catch a performance on Friday, June 17 at 7.30pm or either the 2pm matinee or 7.30pm evening performance on Sunday, June 18. Tickets available online at theliedertheatre.com or at the door.

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

