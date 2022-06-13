Four decades since its last performance in Goulburn, Romeo and Juliet has been revived by the unstoppable Lieder Theatre Company. Now in its final week, if you're a Shakespeare lover or if you've never experienced Shakespeare, do yourself a favour and bring a friend to see the show. Catch a performance on Friday, June 17 at 7.30pm or either the 2pm matinee or 7.30pm evening performance on Sunday, June 18. Tickets available online at theliedertheatre.com or at the door.
Owl's aren't born wise you know, they have to learn it from somewhere. Follow one young owl's journey as Jenny Ellis, a puppeteer of more than twenty years, weaves a story together with a single set of hands. Young audiences will gasp with surprise, sigh with the sadness and cheer with triumph as they join this little owl on his journey to find wisdom. The show will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 10.30am followed by a puppet making workshop and morning tea. Bookings essential through Try Booking.
Goulburn and district is in for a treat when internationally-acclaimed concert soloist and Australian-French flautist Jane Rutter perform this week. She and guitarist Guiseppe Zangari will celebrate what's regarded as some of the most beautiful Italian music ever made in a flute and guitar concert at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 16 at 12pm.
Join 2022 Goulburn Art Award finalist Saskia Haalebos for an afternoon of experimental art making. You'll mine your subconscious, play with chance, and perhaps draw, collage, stencil or stitch to make a small, poetic book-object that you can continue to add to at home. The workshop is designed for teens and adults aged 16 and up. It will take place on Saturday, June 18 at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. Book through eventbrite.
Hunts begin this Saturday as the cold Winter days mature the black truffle to perfection. Hosts Denzil, Anne and Matt Sturgiss with truffle dogs, Dusty and Joker, offer a unique experience of a "hands on" truffle hunt. Hunt with the harvesters and truffle dogs and "get down and dirty" as you help dig for the elusive fabled fungi from under the trees. Book in for any of their Saturday hunts during this year's truffle season starting Saturday, June 18 until Saturday, September 3.
There are a variety of stalls at the Windellama Country Markets selling everything from homemade jams and preserves to pre-loved goods to skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiasts. Home-cooked hot food and refreshments will be available, together with fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices with plenty of parking available and disabled access. The market will be held on Sunday, June 19 from 9am to 1pm at the Windellama Hall.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
