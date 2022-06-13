Owl's aren't born wise you know, they have to learn it from somewhere. Follow one young owl's journey as Jenny Ellis, a puppeteer of more than twenty years, weaves a story together with a single set of hands. Young audiences will gasp with surprise, sigh with the sadness and cheer with triumph as they join this little owl on his journey to find wisdom. The show will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 10.30am followed by a puppet making workshop and morning tea. Bookings essential through Try Booking.