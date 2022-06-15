The Hume Police District is reaching out to local Aboriginal communities with two initiatives aiming to improve communication and increase support.
Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups as well as Police Aboriginal Consultative Committees (PACC) have been introduced as part of the New South Wales Police Force Aboriginal Strategic Direction 2018 - 2023.
The primary function of the Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups is to provide support to Aboriginal offenders held in NSW Police Force custody as well as Aboriginal victims of crime.
Currently there are groups in Goulburn, Young, Yass and the Southern Highlands sectors of the Hume Police District.
Hume Police District Aboriginal Engagement Officer, Ben Bowles, said there were currently four volunteers in Goulburn, one in Yass and four in the Southern Highlands. He hoped to see an increase in the number of volunteers.
"There are certain legislative requirements that say Aboriginal people held in custody need to have a support person present," he said.
"Volunteers can be called upon for situations where people don't have anyone to call."
Cecilia McKenzie has been a volunteer in Goulburn for the past 18 months. She said it's well known that Aboriginal people are over-represented in the prison system and in front of police generally.
"Being Aboriginal myself, I have an intimate understanding of the reasons behind why that happens," Ms McKenzie said.
"I recognise the impacts that it has in my community and I feel forthright about supporting people when they're vulnerable."
Volunteers can be called upon 24/7 and receive education and practical support, such as assistance with transport if necessary. All potential members must undergo a Police and Working with Children Check.
Inspector Bowles said from a police perspective support volunteers brought a calming presence.
"For some people it can be a very traumatic process," he said.
Ms McKenzie said she hoped she could help make it a less traumatising experience.
"It's not about providing legal support, it's about cultural competency and providing safety and security," she said.
"It's about just being a person that cares."
The Police Aboriginal Consultative Committee (PACC) meets quarterly in The Hume Police District.
The most recent meeting was held at the Goulburn Workers Club on Wednesday, June 15.
Inspector Ben Bowles said seven people attended the meeting.
"There was a previous reluctance to attend meetings due to COVID-19," he said.
"There was good engagement at today's meeting however we're always hoping to increase our numbers."
PACCs are forums that permit both police and the Aboriginal community to address Aboriginal issues associated with crime, crime prevention and community safety.
For anyone interested in becoming a member of the Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups an information evening is being held on Friday, June 17 at 5pm at the Yass Valley Council Chambers.
A further information evening is being held on Monday, June 20 at 5pm at the Goulburn Police Station, 274 Sloane Street, Goulburn.
Further information evenings are being planned for the Southern Highlands and Young sectors.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
