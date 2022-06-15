The proposed Goulburn-Crookwell Rail Trail will be discussed at an Extraordinary Meeting of Upper Lachlan Shire Council next week.
It will be held on Tuesday, June 21 and will commence at 1:30pm in the Council Chambers on Spring Street, Crookwell.
The proposed 56km route uses the old rail line between Goulburn and Crookwell and has been up in the air since it was first raised in 2015.
There will be no public gallery present, however as with all Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Council, the meeting will be webcast from the following link: http://webcast.upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au/video.php
