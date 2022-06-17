Don't forget to use your Dine and Discover vouchers before they expire

Customers across the Goulburn electorate are being reminded to spend any remaining Dine and Discover NSW vouchers, with the June 30 deadline just around the corner.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the program has been a game changer for\ local businesses and families.
"The vouchers have been an overwhelming success, by getting more customers through doors of businesses and boosting household budgets," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The program has served its intended purpose by supporting our local hospitality and discovery businesses, both of which were hit hard by the pandemic.
"Across the State, $485 million has been invested across 16,600 businesses, but there is still $330 million still to be redeemed.
"My message to the community it simple - don't miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now.
"Whether you're going to a restaurant with friends, checking out a new movie or taking the kids to a museum, there is money to be saved."
Around 5.4 million customers registered for the program, receiving three $25 Dine and three $25 Discover vouchers.
After June 30, Dine & Discover Vouchers will move to the expired tab of the vouchers section in the Service NSW app but Discover NSW registered business can still accept Parents NSW Vouchers until 9 October 2022.
Businesses with questions about the end of the program are encouraged to speak with their dedicated business concierge, call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW website.
