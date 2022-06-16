Walking into the Argyle Model Railway Society's clubhouse is like walking into a whole other miniature world.
Although one's eye could not possibly take in all the details immediately, upon scanning the room they slowly emerge.
Advertisement
With a coal mine, tearoom, cricket field, airfield, cemetery, council depo, train stations and more, the details of the layout are immense.
As the details are absorbed, the scene is set with the echoing sounds of train horns and engines.
Chris Winkler is a founding member of the Argyle Model Railway Society and has loved trains since he was a child. He owns 300 model trains.
"If I told you how much I've spent on trains over the last 50 years you wouldn't believe it," he said.
Mr Winkler and fellow member Peter Watts were train drivers for 40 years.
"We have several train drivers among us," Mr Watts said.
The club currently has 25 members ranging in age from 14 to 88 including three women.
"We have members from Crookwell, Taralga, Yass and even Sydney and Canberra," Mr Winkler said.
The club moved into a derelict building at the old roundhouse in 2011 which used to be the fitter's old washroom.
"It was just a dirty old building, the roof leaked, there weren't even glass panels on the windows," Mr Winkler said.
"After many hours of painstaking work, our members replaced all the window frames and glass, painted the frames and inside the building, reconnected the water supply and had an electrician reconnect the power.
"It has come a long way."
The club also recently received a $1000 grant from Veolia which allowed them to install heaters along the roof.
Advertisement
Work on the detailed layout that currently fills the room began in 2015, however, the club didn't get properly stuck into it until 2019.
"We have now almost finished the layout with just a little scenery to complete," Mr Winkler said.
"We have six fully functioning tracks and shunting yards."
Not always a cheap hobby, club members have been creative with the materials used to build the layout.
Plaster, foam, flywire, skewers, fishing line and even kitchen scourer have been transformed into a miniature city.
Advertisement
Nearly all the trains are models of real Australian trains such as the Indian Pacific and Xplorer trains.
The layout also consists of both direct current (DC) tracks as well as digital command control (DCC) tracks, which allow multiple trains to run at the same time and give the driver total control over the train's movements.
The club holds working days on Monday and Wednesday from noon and a running day on Friday after 6pm.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.