A couple of villages in the Southern Tablelands are set for a boost to transport services after receiving state funding.
Two new bus stops have been confirmed for Marulan and Lake Bathurst as part of a $23,000 infrastructure announcement.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker said the upgrades would make a big difference to locals who don't have access to a car.
"These upgrades are for stops in George Street, Marulan, and Braidwood Road, Lake Bathurst, with the aim to enhance safety and accessibility for all commuters in the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"We have a number of residents within Goulburn Mulwaree, particularly our rural school kids, who are reliant on buses for their everyday transport needs," Mayor Walker added.
"The construction of sheltered bus stops will support the current rural and region passenger services, increase safety and awareness of bus stop locations. I thank the State Government for their assistance with this program."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the funding for Goulburn was part of an overall strategy to upgrade public transport infrastructure via the Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme.
"This scheme is part of the NSW Government's commitment to provide accessible public transport infrastructure across the state and I'm pleased to announce this latest round of grants, totaling more than $2.1 million," Mr Farraway said.
The scheme provides subsidies to support the construction or upgrade of bus stop infrastructure owned and maintained by local councils across regional NSW.
44 regional councils, community groups and schools applied for the grants under the latest round of the scheme.
