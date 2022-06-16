It's safe to say no one would describe Jean Ryan as a lonely woman.
On the contrary, Ms Ryan is one of the founders of the Goulburn Friendship Club.
Advertisement
Now in its 36th year, the main objectives of the club are to help the community form friendships and raise money for local causes.
Ms Ryan said before starting the club she had been involved in a number of community organisations but the money raised was always sent to Sydney.
"I thought we should be using this money for local issues," Ms Ryan said.
She then pondered a few ideas including helping a group of seniors who were being moved out of their homes, or raising money to help people such as her quadriplegic brother, but decided she wanted to find a way to help the community more broadly.
Finally, she settled on the idea of friendship.
Alongside Phillis Kenerly and Val West, who have since sadly passed away, Ms Ryan established the Goulburn Friendship Club.
Ms Ryan said she had a big group of friends who quickly became members.
"Within a few years we reached 150 members and actually discussed closing our membership book," she said.
However former mayor Tony Lamadrra, who supported the club, told the group to "never close membership" and to this day new members are always welcome.
Aside from monthly lunches, the club organises day trips and prior to COVID-19 yearly holidays.
"We've always had a really good time and I've made many friends," Ms Ryan said.
However, it wasn't just the yearly holidays that COVID-19 impacted, club membership has dramatically dropped in recent years with many members hesitant to return.
Current president Roger Grice has encouraged people to come out and socialise again.
"We want to welcome back old members as well as new ones," he said.
Advertisement
Ms Ryan said each new president had brought new ideas to the club but it had always remained a place for fun.
The Goulburn Friendship Club held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 15 with Michael Prevedello invited to speak about his radio career.
Mr Prevedello recounted covering major events such as the aircraft crash on Addison Street and a major building fire.
The club meets on the third Wednesday of each month. If you are interested in joining call 0491 700 128.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.