Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Friendship Club still a place for fun and community after 36 years

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:29am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Michael Prevedello, Goulburn Friendship Club president Roger Grice and Elizabeth Grice with club founder Jean Ryan. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

It's safe to say no one would describe Jean Ryan as a lonely woman.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.