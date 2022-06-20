Bowral Bowling Club was rocking to the sounds of three of the region's best up and coming talents on Saturday night (June 18).
Kicking off the night was Queanbeyan local Jerikye Williams. originally hailing from Cowra and a proud Wiradjuri man, Williams has a deep love for the golden age of rock'n roll.
Dishing out some excellent hits, he lit up the stage with an electric performance.
He was followed by folk duo We Mevericks. Their mix of country and Celtic melodies certainly captured the audience's attention before favourite son Angus Murray took to the stage.
The Southern Highlands' own Murray farewelled patrons with his melodic 9pm set, topping off two different very different preceding acts.
Check out the best snaps from the night above.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
