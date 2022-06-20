Local funeral director John Crooks was guest speaker at Goulburn Day VIEW Club's June meeting.
RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors has more than 183 years of experience servicing the Goulburn and district community and has established itself as one of Australia's leaders in the funeral services industry.
Although it is not something we like to think about, death is a reality and John and staff help families and individuals who are grieving the loss of a loved one by taking away the stress that can be associated with organising a funeral.
John's talk on pre-paid funerals was very well received. Member Kayleen Tremble presented him with a small token of our appreciation.
Thirty-four people, including members and four visitors, enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Goulburn Soldiers Club for the monthly meeting.
Birthdays were celebrated by Geraldine Hunt, Margaret Stewart and Joan Scott. We send our thoughts to Lee Laidler and hope you get well soon, Lee, we miss you! We welcomed two new members Jenette Hill, Margaret Granger and Michelle Mackie. We hope they will enjoy being members of VIEW.
We have placed an announcement on GN FM for those ladies who are at a loss for something to do. We at Goulburn Day VIEW would love to have them join us at any time for one of our luncheons. Let us know if you hear this and what it was like!
As the weather is getting colder, members may wish to purchase a poncho or umbrella from the VIEW merchandise that is available. The poncho is $10 and the umbrella $15, as well as other items available. Please see Margaret or Jenni if you are interested in getting further information or ordering.
Robyn Seager, the Learning for Life Coordinator for Goulburn, has been invited to attend our July meeting to provide an update on what's currently happening. Also attending will be Jackie Waugh, Goulburn Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Society president. It would be appreciated if members could attend by 11.30am for the July meeting.
At this month's meeting members enjoyed a humorous interlude when Jenni recited When Grandma Goes to Court, Lookout!, a very funny story, several pages long, which was enjoyed by all. Thank you Judy Coe for bringing it to our attention!
The social outing to Olive View was very enjoyable with good food and good company.
Our next meeting will be Christmas in July, Thursday July 7, at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. The cost is $28. Please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com
