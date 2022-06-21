Students across the Highlands are eager to hit the stage and perform in front of thousands of people as part of Southern Stars.
The show is making a comeback in August after a two year hiatus, with the biggest cast in its 20 year history.
Talented performers from Mulwarree High School will join more than 3000 students from the Highlands, Illawarra, Shoalhaven, southern Sydney and greater NSW.
The show titled CELEBRATE: The Young, The Brave, Powerful officially launched on June 20 at the BlueScope Visitors Centre in Port Kembla.
Executive producer and Corrimal High School Principal Paul Roger gave a background of the show at the launch and was accompanied by performers who gave people a taste of what it would offer.
"To say that we, the schools, the teachers, and our student performers are excited about this show, would be an understatement," he said.
"We have had our largest ever number of schools sign on, and with over 3000 students set to retake the stage, it's apparent that everyone is relishing the opportunity for these young students to get their chance to finally perform after the cancellations of the last two years."
Southern Stars Creative Director Ian Millard said the theme of celebration recognised the resilience of students, teachers, and schools, and the importance of moving on and celebrating life.
"Themes explored during the show include the human spirit, the community working together, the importance of our youth in having a voice about their collective future, and a rebirth and sense of optimism as we move forward from the last few years," he said.
The student spectacular showcases the talents of singers, dancers, circus performers and drama students with a 500 voice choir and orchestra.
The show will feature Rising Stars (the former DisABILITY Dance Ensemble) in a fun version of Strictly Ballroom's dance off and the NSW Public Schools Millennial Marching Band, just to name a couple.
Mr Roger said about 12,000 patrons were expected to attend one of the four shows taking place at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
"We get so many emails and comments on our social media platforms from people who are truly blown away by the sheer level of talent of our public school kids and the ability of our teachers to put together such a great spectacle," he said.
"World-class is a term we hear a lot from our patrons, and we really encourage everyone who loves music, dance, drama, circus, and just a plain good time, to come along and support the creative talents of our students."
Tickets are on sale from June 20 and can be purchased from https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/artist/2017467.
There will be a school matinee at 10am and a general show on August 26, followed by two shows on August 27 at 1pm and 7pm.
