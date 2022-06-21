Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Goulburn students ready to hit the stage in the Southern Stars show

Updated June 21 2022 - 4:57am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 3000 students across NSW are ready to hit the stage in the Southern Stars spectacular. Picture: Supplied

Students across the Highlands are eager to hit the stage and perform in front of thousands of people as part of Southern Stars.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.