The rising cost of living is seeing an influx of people needing emergency assistance across Goulburn according to Mission Australia Area Manager Daniel Strickland.
Mr Strickland, who is also a Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, told the Post the charity had noticed an increase in clients needing help with basics such as fuel and groceries.
"The enquires we get from people wanting emergency relief, it's not something we provide directly, but we refer, those calls are definitely increasing," he said.
"Clients also are saying they can't afford fuel to get get to a medical appointment in Canberra, all their money is gone or people going to Woolies and Coles and saying 'I can't afford fresh fruit and vegies.'
"Families are really struggling."
On top of an already large client base Mission Australia, the Southern NSW and ACT Area Manager also revealed they were seeing more people who wouldn't typically need to access community services 'putting their hand up.'
"We are seeing an impact in people using our service and the changing face of those people that perhaps have never needed to access community services but are now putting their hand up," he explained.
"Some of our programs are well and truly at capacity now and building waitlists."
In addition to rising everyday costs, affordable housing or lack thereof has become an issue as more and more people choose to make the region their home.
On Friday, a report from the Commonwealth Bank and Regional Australia Institute showed that the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA had seen an eight per cent increase in migration compared to 2021.
"The demand for properties and access to properties that would have been at the lower end of the market for clients we work with that has disappeared," Mr Strickland continued.
"That's not just Goulburn, it's right across the state and country. Access to that affordable housing is just few and far between."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
