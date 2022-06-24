Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

'Really struggling': Cost of living putting the squeeze on Goulburn families says charity Mission Australia

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rising cost of living is seeing an influx of people needing emergency assistance across Goulburn according to Mission Australia Area Manager Daniel Strickland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.