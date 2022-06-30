TAFE helping students harvest success in agriculture

Goulburn TAFE is helping the region's high school students sow the seeds for a successful career in agriculture as part of a unique course.
A number of Year 10 and 11 students from Goulburn High School, Mulwaree High School and Trinity Catholic College are undertaking the Certificate II in Agriculture through TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre as school-based apprentices (SBAT) or TVET students.
The course sees students combine their normal school work with a sought-after TAFE NSW qualification, connecting into the course via virtual classroom one day each week. SBAT students also work one day a week on a local farm and TVET students to do a practical day each term at the TAFE NSW Goulburn working farm.
TAFE NSW Agribusiness Team Leader Jenny O'Donnell said the courses were giving local students a running start to a career, allowing school-based apprentices to "earn and learn" at the same time and TVET students to earn a TAFE NSW qualification while still at school.
"They will be the agriculture leaders of tomorrow and this course will give them the practical skills and work experience to make their mark in the industry," Ms O'Donnell said.
She said giving students practical skills and work experience while still at high school would help ensure the local agriculture industry could meet growing demand for highly skilled workers into the future.
"We know agriculture is booming in the Riverina - commodity and livestock prices are up and it's just a very exciting time to be entering the industry," Ms O'Donnell said,
"That growth is bringing an unprecedented demand for skilled workers and courses like this show TAFE NSW is well positioned to train the workforce of tomorrow."
Goulburn High student Amber Sommerfield, 15, lives on a 2000-acre livestock property just outside Goulburn and said she hoped her school-based apprenticeship through TAFE NSW would help her join the growing army of young women plying their trade in the agriculture industry,
"I've always loved working on the property in my spare time and I thought it would be great to make it my career," she said.
"I can't wait to start my studies through TAFE NSW because I know it will give me a much better understanding of the exciting job opportunities in agriculture."
To explore the range of courses available at TAFE NSW and via TAFE Digital, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for more information.
