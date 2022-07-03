If you took a step inside Veolia Arena on Sunday, June 26, you would have been blown away by what you saw.
The DrillDance NSW State Titles were on and the talent on show was incredible.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Justeene Durbin from the Drilldance NSW marketing team said it was great to see the performers improving every year.
"It was an amazing showcase of our sport, particularly our clubs within the state," Durbin said.
"It is the pinnacle event leading up to our National Championships in Adelaide later in July.
"It was really impressive to see how much the teams had improved throughout the past year.
"It also showcased how good our sport is and how good their performances were."
Dancers from all places like Newcastle, the Central Coast and Canberra took part in the u8s, u13s, u18s, seniors and masters category.
Durbin said Goulburn, which has hosted the event for the past few years, was a great venue for a lot of reasons.
"The venue has the same feel as what our National Championships have," she said.
"It has a grandstand and carpet as well.
"We want to make sure all of our performers are ready for the national event and the venue is a great place to prepare."
"Goulburn is also situated in between the location of our performers."
DrillDance teams perform exciting and challenging routines in categories such as dance, prop and drill-team.
Teams choose their costumes and music to match the theme of each routine.
The sport promotes physical activity, coordination and teamwork.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
I love sport.
I love sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.