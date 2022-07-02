Family, friends, and members of the Southern Tablelands Football Association gathered at Cookbundoon this morning to unveil the new sign marking the Graham Coe Pavilion.
The sign, which details Mr Coe's extensive contribution to Goulburn football, was unveiled by his widow Carolyn, daughter Simone and Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker.
The late Mr Coe was a passionate player, coach, referee, and advocate for his sport in Goulburn.
He was instrumental in the construction of the original building at Goodhew Park in the late '70s, which was named in his honour following his passing in 1982.
The new Graham Coe Pavilion at Cookbundoon features six change rooms, a function room, canteen, officials change rooms, public amenities, storeroom, office, and covered verandah.
