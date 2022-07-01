Plenty on offer for kids during school holidays across Goulburn

The upcoming school holidays are offering plenty of fun for kids, with Goulburn's Youth Services team putting together a terrific program of activities.
Aimed at locals aged 12-18, the holiday program includes trips to Sydney and Canberra, and many entertaining activities right here in Goulburn.
Youth Services Coordinator Luke Wallace said the activities were already proving popular, with places filling up fast.
"All the spots on the Luna Park trip have already been snapped up, which is fantastic," Mr Wallace said.
"However we still have places available for many of our other activities, and I encourage anyone who is interested to secure their spot now."
The Luna Park and Canberra ice skating trips have been made possible thanks to the NSW Government's Holiday Break Funding, making the activities accessible for all youth, including those from low-income households.
"We are very grateful for the Holiday Break funding, as many local youth here can find it difficult to take part in activities outside of Goulburn Mulwaree, due to travel and entry costs making them inaccessible," Mr Wallace said.
"The Holiday Break funding is a huge assistance for the program's participants, as it covers transport and entry costs."
Mr Wallace will also guide nine locals when they embark in an once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Northern Territory, taking part in the Larapinta Trek and hiking 126km over seven days.
The trip, funded by the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative, is aimed at directly benefiting future leaders in Goulburn Mulwaree, as part of the Youth Mentoring Program.
The funding will also help deliver vital mental health training directly to youth in Goulburn Mulwaree, which will have a positive lasting impact on the whole community.
Mr Wallace said the group was excited for the trip, along with the many challenges it would pose.
"It will be a challenging and daunting trek, but it will be empowering for these kids and teach them some invaluable skills," he said.
"Over the past three years, we have seen mental health issues rise with our youth, due to natural disasters and COVID. Activities such as these will assist to train our youth to have a positive and healthy mental health."
The Paperback Café in the Goulburn Mulwaree Library will temporarily close between 4-15 July 4-15 2022 to allow staff to supervise these holiday activities and other youth mentoring programs. The Café will return to its usual operating hours from Monday July 18.
