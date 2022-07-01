An action group opposed to the controversial HumeLink transmission project is urging authorities to "take five" before rushing into construction.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) recommended this week that the $3.3 billion 360km long transmission line, connecting Snowy 2 to southern NSW, be brought forward to 2026.
It is one of five transmission projects that AEMO said should proceed "as urgently as possible" to secure the network and support Australia's net zero emissions target.
"The value of the project is in mitigating the risk that not enough dispatchable capacity is available if there are early coal closures in the period 2026 to 2028," the 30-year Energy Market Roadmap report stated.
"That risk may be realised if a third NSW coal-fired power station (including Liddell) retires, and two of those four closures have already been announced as likely to occur by 2025. HumeLink is the only actionable integrated system project that could be delivered in the critical period that directly addresses this risk."
The TransGrid transmission line will run through the Goulburn, Crookwell and Taralga districts.
Bannister landowner and HumeLink Alliance Inc action group member, Russell Erwin, says there's unnecessary rush.
"I understand the 2026 timeframe is not quite true and that we have until 2028," he said.
"We have to convince government to take a step back, take five and think about what it's doing. We know it will cost our future, no matter what happens. Why put a scheme in that is not useful for future generations just for the sake of doing it?
"With the establishment of renewable energy zones in NSW, surely it makes sense to sit back and ask what is the most sensible system."
Mr Erwin and Alliance members have branded the Snowy 2 scheme as "inefficient and costly." Its cost is forecast to blow out to $10bn.
He was speaking after an Alliance-hosted meeting at Grabben Gullen, near Crookwell, on Sunday. Up to 150 people from the district, Yass, Wagga Wagga, Tumut attended. They included members of other action groups formed along the route.
It resolved to seek a meeting with federal energy minister Chris Bowen in an attempt to "cancel Snowy 2.0. on the grounds of extreme cost and environmental damage." The group will also seek a meeting with NSW environment minister Matt Kean.
In addition, a petition is being mounted against the proposal.
Mr Erwin said Snowy's cancellation would undermine the case for HumeLink.
If it does go ahead, the action groups want it underground to minimise landscape and amenity impacts.
The meeting was designed to inform people about where HumeLink sits in the broader energy scheme and how to manage TransGrid compensation offers.
Alliance member Andrea Strong has branded these offers as "totally inadequate."
Attendees heard from RMB lawyer, Lochie Gittoes, about "legal traps" and property valuer, Scott Sharman, on the compensation process.
If the line goes ahead, HumeLink Alliance wants landowners and councils to have access to the best advice possible to achieve "just compensation."
Ted Woodley from the National Parks Association executive spoke, along with Gurrundah landowner and Alliance member, Michael Katz. Mr Katz also read a speech from Les Brand, managing director of Amplitude Consultants, the company providing technical advice on the transmission line's undergrounding study.
Mr Erwin's property is identified in the HumeLink route.
"I've gone from being a concerned landholder to thinking this is a shemozzle," he said.
"..We took out of the meeting the absurdity of Snowy 2 and the ridiculousness of HumeLink. Whether we can convince Bowen and Kean to step back remains to be seen."
